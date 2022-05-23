Morgan Freeman, Biden among 963 Americans banned from Russia

Seems he’s still “Unforgiven.”

Russia on Monday unveiled a list of nearly 1,000 Americans permanently banned from visiting, including President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — and even Hollywood star Morgan Freeman.

Oscar-winning actor Freeman, 84 — whose films include “Se7en,” “The Shawshank Redemption” and Clint Eastwood’s “Unforgiven” — was number 840 on the list of 963 published on Saturday.

Most of the others on the list accused of inciting “Russophobia” were leading US politicians and outspoken journalists, as well as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The Kremlin listed Freeman as “a well-known film actor who in September 2017 recorded a video message accusing Russia of conspiring against the United States and calling for a fight against our country.”

It was referring to a Committee to Investigate Russia clip in which the actor accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of secretly using “cyber warfare to attack democracies around the world,” especially his “sworn enemy, the United States.”

Russia has banned actor Morgan Freeman and several hundred other high-profile US citizens from entering the country. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also on the list of people banned from Russia. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also part of Russia’s extensive list. Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW

“We have been attacked,” Freeman said at the time. “We are at war.”

The actor was a new addition to those targeted by Russia, with many others on the list already named as facing sanctions, in particular Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Zuckerberg.

The latest list also named the president’s disgraced son Hunter Biden as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The Kremlin listed Freeman as “a well-known film actor who in September 2017 recorded a video message accusing Russia of conspiring against the United States and calling for a fight against our country.” Everett Collection

Others included Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and progressive “Squad” members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley. It did not include former President Donald Trump.

Among those also banned were former Sens. John McCain, Harry Reid and Orrin Hatch — even though they are all dead, the Washington Post pointed out.

Those barred include rabbis, an LBGTQ activist, a judge in Iowa, executives at defense contractors and a history professor at Yale University, the DC paper noted.

Many on the list did not appear too shaken at their bans.

“What an honor,” tweeted Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Norman Barbosa, a former federal prosecutor who now works at Microsoft, said he was pleased that “at least I’m still in good company.

“That’s a long list!” he wrote of the 963 banned.