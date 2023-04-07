Morena Baccarin’s ‘Deadpool 3’ Return Uncertain, Star Says – The Hamden Journal

Actress Morena Baccarin has addressed the likelihood of a Deadpool 3 return for her character Vanessa, the great love of Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth.

Her comments came during a recent interview on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, in which the host asked her, “What’s up with Deadpool 3? Fans want to know. Anything…any scoop?”

“Yeah, what is up with Deadpool 3? That’s a really good question,” said Baccarin. “I have to be very diplomatic about what I say here. I’d like to be in it. They have called me about being in it. Right now, we have not agreed on terms, and everybody’s trying their best, and doing their best. But it may or may not work out. I don’t know.”

When Rosenbaum noted that the actress has been “an integral part” of the Deadpool franchise from the beginning, she replied, “I’d like to think so. I do think that this movie, since the acquirement of this Deadpool universe by Marvel/Disney, that merger that happened, I do feel like they’re trying to reinvent it a little bit. I think this movie is going to be much more about Wolverine and Deadpool.”

She then said of Hugh Jackman, who returns to the MCU as Wolverine for the first time since 2017’s Logan, “I’m sure he’ll be great.”

Baccarin’s Vanessa is an escort who falls in love with Deadpool‘s Wade Wilson (Reynolds) prior to the disfiguring science experiment that turns him into the immortal superhero, and later becomes his fiancée. While she’s killed early on in Deadpool 2 by someone who’d come for the mercenary himself, Deadpool goes back through time in a mid-credits sequence to prevent her murder from happening, opening the door to her return in future films.

Reynolds and Jackman will be joined in Deadpool 3 by newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, as well as returning cast members Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams, who respectively portray Deadpool’s cab driver sidekick Dopinder and his roommate, Blind Al.

Specifics as to the film’s plots haven’t yet been disclosed, though we known that Shawn Levy will direct from a script that returning scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese penned with Zeb Wells. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote a prior draft, with Reynolds, Levy and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to serve as producers.

Deadpool 3 will be the first title in the franchise to involve Marvel boss Feige following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, which released the first two installments. Pic’s slated for release on November 8, 2024.