More women accuse Adam Levine of sending raunch messages while married

More women have come forward accusing Adam Levine of sending raunchy messages while married to Behati Prinsloo. The Maroon 5 frontman apologized to his family on Tuesday after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer. Levine is publicly and privately denying anything physical happened, but admits to flirty exchanges with women.

Model Alyson Rosef shared her alleged direct messages with Levine in a now-deleted TikTok. “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know [that] right,” Levine supposedly wrote. Rosef claimed she had many more messages, but didn’t want to show them as they are “not appropriate.”

“A lot of my friends knew, and they were shocked,” she said, adding, “I guess if any other girls have experienced this with him … I just think they should post it ’cause I feel really bad for his wife, and nobody deserves this.”

Another woman, comedian Maryka, shared alleged DMs from Levine on her Instagram story with the hashtag, “#ExposeAdamLevine.” He appears to drool over her body in several messages.

“I’m now obsessed with you,” Levine wrote.

“Dude aren’t you like married lol,” the comedian replied.

“Yes but it’s a bit complicated,” Levine said, adding, “I might get away.”

Maryka included a video Levine sent of himself saying, “I’m stupid.”

In one head-scratching exchange from June, Levine tells Maryka he’s expecting his third child with Prinsloo.

“I’m having another baby. Wifey pregnant! And I’m having a BOY. And I’m naming him Zea. He will be a bad ass,” Levine wrote.

Levine’s former yoga teacher is the fourth woman to publicly claim he sent her an inappropriate message while in a relationship. It was before he was married, though. Alanna Zabel shared her story with the “ExposeAdamLevine” hashtag and alleged that one text (“I want to spend the day with you naked.”) destroyed her life, as her “jealous ex” saw them and was “violent” with her. She claimed Levine ghosted her and fired her from his tour.

Stroh, who set off this firestorm on Monday, claimed Levine messaged her in June and asked if he could name his unborn baby after her. The model alleged that she and the singer had a year-long affair. After Levine’s statement on Tuesday, in which he admitted he “crossed a line” but denied having an affair, Stroh wrote on an Instagram story, “Someone get this man a dictionary.” In a new TikTok, she apologized to Prinsloo.

“I’m not the one getting hurt in this. It’s Behati and her children,” Stroh said. “And for that, I’m so, so sorry.”

A source tells People that Levine is maintaining “nothing physical happened. He swears it.” However, he admits to having “inappropriate” conversations with women who are not his wife.

“He was messaging [Stroh], being flirtatious with three women. One of them — she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the insider adds.

As for why Levine was messaging other women, the source claims to People that Levine craves “female attention.”

“He likes it more than most,” the unnamed insider says.

As for asking Stroh whether he could name his baby Sumner, the source adds that the request showed “very bad judgment.”

Levine and Prinsloo, who confirmed her pregnancy just last week, have not publicly commented on the sex of their third child. The couple, who married in 2014, are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

Fans unearthed old comments from Levine about monogamy that are certainly interesting given the scandal. When asked by Cosmopolitan in 2009 why men cheat, he replied: “Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup. People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”