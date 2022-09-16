More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll

Over half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University Poll released Friday.

Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will definitely vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while 21 percent said they will probably vote for Shapiro, compared to 15 percent for Mastriano.

The poll found that nearly half (45 percent) of voters say that they will definitely not vote for Mastriano, while almost a third (28 percent) say that they will definitely not vote for Shapiro.

Shapiro’s personal rating is generally positive, according to the survey, while Mastriano’s is more negative.

Fifty-five percent of Pennsylvanians surveyed said that they had favorable views of Shapiro, compared to 33 percent who said their views were unfavorable.

Conversely, 36 percent of respondents find Mastriano favorable while 48 percent view him unfavorably.

Eight percent of those surveyed said that they viewed both candidates favorably and nine percent said that they were unfavorable toward both.

Shapiro has more support from his own party, 66 percent saying that they are definitely prepared to support him, while Mastriano has less, only 47 percent expressing certainty that they will vote for him.

Two percent of Democrats say that they definitely will not vote for Shapiro, compared to 13 percent of Republicans who will not vote for Mastriano.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 8 to 12 and surveyed a total of 605 Pennsylvania voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus four percent.

