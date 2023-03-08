More than 300 mysteriously sickened on Texas-based cruise ship

More than 300 people were struck by a mysterious sickness on a cruise ship voyage from Texas to Mexico and back, the Centers U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

At least 284 passengers and 34 crew members fell ill with vomiting and diarrhea aboard Princess Cruises’ Ruby Princess between Feb. 26 and March 5, according to the CDC, which is investigating the outbreak.

The CDC sent a team of epidemiologists to probe the possible virus that tore through the ship after it docked in Galveston, Texas on March 5, the Houston Chronicle reported.

But health officials have yet to determine what caused the mass illness.

Cruise ship officials tried to address the outbreak by increasing cleaning and disinfection and altering passengers to outbreak, according to the CDC.

They also collected stool samples from sick people and sent them to the CDC to attempt to identify the cause of the illness.





The CDC is investigating why more than 300 people fell ill on a cruise from Texas to Mexico and back. Port of Galveston/Facebook

A Princess Cruises’ spokeswoman said the illness was likely due to a highly contagious norovirus, sometimes dubbed the “cruise ship virus,” reported CBS News.

There were a total of 2,881 passengers aboard the ship, and roughly 10 percent were infected.

It wasn’t clear if anyone had been hospitalized.