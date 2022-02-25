More Presenters Set; ‘Hamilton’ Trio To Open Ceremony – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED with more presenters: The structure of the 28th annual SAG Awards is continuing to take shape, with organizers saying Friday that SAG and Oscar nominees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain are among the presenters set for Sunday’s ceremony.

The newly added presenters also include Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons and SAG nominees Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn and Reese Witherspoon, along with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaa, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

On Wednesday, organizers said castmembers from Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard will introduce clips of their nominated motion picture cast performances during Sunday’s ceremony. That list features Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds for Belfast; Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin for CODA; Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tyler Perry for Don’t Look Up; Lady Gaga and Jared Leto for House of Gucci; and Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith for King Richard.

Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs have already been set to open this year’s ceremony, which is Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT airing live on TNT and TBS from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The SAG ceremony will also include Kate Winslet presenting the guild’s Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren. Additional presenters include Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

As for Miranda, Odom and Diggs, the SAG Awards have rarely dipped a toe in having a host, but have done “openers” of sorts including memorably Eugene and Dan Levy, who steered the top of the 2020 broadcast.

Miranda created Hamilton, the hip-hop story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, which stormed Broadway and won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 and went on to zeitgeist status. Odom played Aaron Burr and Diggs both the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson; each won a Tony. Miranda won for Book and Score and the play won Best Musical.

Miranda has been in the awards conversation this year via Disney’s Encanto and as director of Tick, Tick…Boom! both of which are Oscar-nominated. Odom was Oscar and SAG nominated last year for playing Sam Cooke in One Night In Miami. Diggs, who stars in TNT’s Snowpiercer, is up next on the big screen as Sebastian in The Little Mermaid.