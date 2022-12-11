More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo  (WFC) – Get Free Report has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. 

Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank’s automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees. It could also result in the CFPB levying restrictions against the bank—Wells Fargo is reportedly in negotiations with the agency now.