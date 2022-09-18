More Pain for Facebook and Nvidia

Facebook  (META)  and Nvidia  (NVDA) , two of the flagships of tech, seem to be going through a real ordeal. 

Both companies lost tens of billions of dollars in market cap during the trading week ending Sept. 16. 

The repercussions are enormous for these two companies which have just been ejected from the Top 10 most valued companies in the world.

The network giant Facebook, which is now called Meta Platforms, is only a shadow of what it was a year ago. Indeed, on Sept. 7, 2021, Facebook joined the prestigious club of companies worth at least $1 trillion with a market cap of $1.078 trillion set that day.