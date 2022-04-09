Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/28: Tesla, Costco, AMC Entertainment

More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market.

The result of the last five sessions on Wall Street, for example, has been particularly brutal for both sectors.

Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips. Four of U.S largest chip makers by market cap — Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, Intel  (INTC) – Get Intel Corporation Report, AMD  (AMD) – Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report and Micron  (MU) – Get Micron Technology, Inc. Report — together lost nearly $110 billion in market value (share value multiplied by its total outstanding shares) in a week. But the biggest drop is attributed to Nvidia, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence.

