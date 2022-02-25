More Old Timers’ Day guests, Freddie Freeman buzz

SNY

Looking back at Oliver Perez’s Mets career | Baseball Night in NY

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, Sal Licata and former Mets manager Terry Collins discuss Oliver Perez's Mets career. Andy remembers the day Perez was released from the Mets and thought his career was over, while Terry explains Perez's career rejuvenation.