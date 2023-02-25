More interested in creating headlines

Watch Stephen A. Smith rip Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Hey Aaron Rodgers…

Stephen A. Smith owns you.

The ESPN analyst ripped the Green Bay Packers quarterback for being more interested in making headlines than winning games. It comes on the heels of Rodgers emerging from his darkness retreat and the uncertainty around his future.

“Aaron Rodgers seems more committed to making headlines at this point in his career than he is to winning,” Smith said.

Smith rips Rodgers for not doing more to win games. He rips Rodgers for skipping organized team activities, time that could be used to build relationship with young wide receivers.

“I am not accusing the man of going out on the football field and not trying to win,” Smith said. “There are nuggets of intel that we have witnessed and received over the years that shows, that there’s more that Aaron Rodgers could have done to facilitate winning.

“Like being in camp and cultivating relationships with his receivers … and helping to bring dudes along. That’s not what he’s necessarily done.

“He’s marched to his own beat in his own tune, and that’s what he seems hellbent on doing. And he seems entertained by the fact that it has created headlines and news.”

He rips Rodgers for his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, noting he hasn’t won a playoff game in the two years he’s done those interviews.

“I have no interest in seeing Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show,” Smith said. “Because Aaron Rodgers just keeps talking, talking, talking, instead of winning, winning, winning. And that’s what annoys me. Aaron Rodgers ain’t won a playoff game since he’s been on The Pat McAfee Show, have you noticed that?”

I mean, he’s wrong because it’s been three years of appearances and he reached the NFC Championship Game in 2020. But he didn’t win a playoff game in 2021 and didn’t even reach the playoffs in 2022, so we’ll allow it.

“Aaron Rodgers seems oblivious to that,” Smith said.

It’s a beautiful thing, just sit back and watch.

Smith didn’t even bring up the lying about his vaccination status by using the misleading word “immunized” in an answer.

He didn’t bring up Rodgers’ use of ayahuasca, a South American plant and psychedelic. That was such a thing that Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had to come out and state he didn’t also participate in Rodgers’ psychedelic ventures.

Who can forget Rodgers holding his foot up to reporters to deny he had COVID toe.

He’s a guy who brands himself as an independent thinker but seems more like a conspiracy theorist. On a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers went on about UFOs, the Chinese spy balloon situation, the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio and Jeffrey Epstein’s guest list.

Basically insinuating that the spy balloons were a choreographed distraction of other world events that people in power might want to hide from the public.

“My only bold take for Aaron Rodgers was that he would boldly recommend Catcher In The Rye as a thought-provoking book more people should read,” Cam Ellis said on Football Night In Chicago last night.

