More Commanders scandals, Eagles-Saints trade and more

The Washington Commanders continue to make headlines for all the wrong reasons, this time after allegations that the franchise was withholding ticket income from the NFL’s revenue sharing program among its 32 clubs. It’s just another day in Dan Snyder’s Washington.

Charles Robinson welcomes Yahoo’s Frank Schwab onto the podcast, kicking off the episode with these latest allegations & why financial improprieties like this could somehow, finally, maybe be the thing that forces Snyder to sell the team.

Next, Charles & Frank talk about some comments New England Patriots owner made about the teams recent postseason performance and successes (or lack thereof) in the draft. Is he firing shots at coach Bill Belichick? And what sort of success should the Patriots realistically expect after the incredible twenty-year run led by Tom Brady? (18:30)

Later, the guys talk about the epic trade between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints that saw eight total future draft picks get swapped. Why are the Saints stockpiling in 2022 while the Eagles are taking the long-view and looking ahead to the 2023 and 2024 draft? (35:20)

After that, Charles & Frank debate the ballooning salaries for wide receivers, as A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Deebo Samuel will all likely land monster contracts in the next year. Should rebuilding teams like the Seattle Seahawks dole out large salaries to skill players while their QB position remains a large question mark? (43:25)

Finally, the guys close out the show on Jim Harbaugh arranging for Colin Kaepernick to throw during last weekend’s Michigan Wolverines spring game. Did an appearance like this move the needle towards a Kaepernick return to the NFL? (54:00)

