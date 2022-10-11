More Americans worried about Biden mental health after ‘Where’s Jackie?’ gaffe

Nearly two-thirds of Americans — including a majority of Democrats — now say they are at least “somewhat concerned” about President Biden’s mental health, according to a new poll.

The Issues & Insights/TIPP survey published Monday showed that 64% of Americans were either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about the commander-in-chief’s mental well-being, up from 59% in early August.

Most notably, the number of Democrats unnerved by the president’s public struggles jumped 13 percentage points in two months, from 39% saying they were “very” or “somewhat” concerned in early August to 52% saying the same now.

The poll was among the first to ask about Biden’s mental state since a jaw-dropping gaffe in which he tried to recognize an Indiana congresswoman — forgetting she had died earlier this year.

“Are you here? Where’s Jackie?” the president asked during a Sept. 28 nutrition event in Washington, referring to Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was killed in a car crash Aug. 3.

“I didn’t think she was — she wasn’t going to be here,” Biden added desolately.

A new poll found that 64% of Americans were either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about President Biden’s mental health. Photo by Shutterstock

The White House tried to shrug off the gaffe by insisting that Walorski was merely “top of mind” during Biden’s remarks — stunning the White House press corps who noted that claim did not explain why the president appeared to forget the congresswoman had died.

Making matters worse, the president had put out a statement mourning Walorski’s death and ordered the White House flag lowered for two days at the time of the fatal crash.

Biden ultimately apologized to Walorski’s family when he met with them for a previously scheduled bill signing in the Oval Office two days later.

“Mr. President, we can tell you where Jackie is. She’s in heaven with Jesus,” Walorski’s 83-year-old mother told the president, according to an account provided to The Post by the late lawmaker’s brother Keith.

The poll comes after Biden mistakingly asked for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski at an event in September. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Between the Walorski gaffe and his apology to the family, Biden also confused onlookers and his handlers alike as he wandered away from the podium during a speech at FEMA headquarters about the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

In another bizarre incident from April, Biden extended his arm after a speech and appeared to shake it as if greeting someone, but nobody else was onstage.

Biden, who turns 80 next month, is the oldest man ever elected to the presidency.

The I&I/TIPP poll also found that 86% of Republicans said they were either “very concerned” (67%) or “somewhat concerned” (19%) with Biden’s mental health, and 59% of independents said they were either “very concerned” (33%) or “somewhat concerned” (26%).

The worries about Biden are also shared by a majority of black Americans (52%), single women (59%) and self-described moderates (58%) — the only three groups not to have at least 60% of their members express concern about the president.

The only demographic group not to have at least 50% of its members say it was “very” or “somewhat concerned” about Biden was self-described liberals (45%).

The online poll surveyed 1,376 US adults between Oct. 5 and Oct. 7. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.8 percentage points.