‘Morbius’ & Other Sony Planned Future Films Pulled From Russia Release

Sony has become the latest studio to pause the release of its films in Russia — including the high-profile Marvel pic Morbius, starring Jared Leto — as the country continues its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

“Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius,” a Sony spokesperson said late Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly.”

More from Deadline

More Stories On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Earlier today, Disney yanked its films from release in Russia, and Warner Bros announced soon afterward that its Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman won’t open in that country either.

Sony on January 3 pushed back the DOMESTIC release date for Morbius. The Columbia Pictures title that previously was scheduled to open January 28, now is slated for April 1.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.