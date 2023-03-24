Moore trade, latest free agency news

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) take a spin through another busy week of NFL news, beginning with the Browns’ acquisition of Elijah Moore. Which way is Moore’s career heading after a tumultuous two years in New York?

They then examine Mecole Hardman’s arrival with the Jets before breaking down Damien Harris’ signing with the Bills. Will he exceed Devin Singletary’s past production? Can he out-point James Cook in PPR leagues? They also delve into Singletary and Dalton Schultz’s Texans arrivals, as well as Mike Gesicki in New England. As per usual, there is Aaron Rodgers and Ezekiel Elliott talk.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or watch on YouTube.

