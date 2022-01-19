‘Moon Knight’ Star Gaspard Ulliel Hospitalized After Ski Accident – The Hamden Journal

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, one of the stars of Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight, has been hospitalized after a serious ski accident in the Alps, according to new agency AFP.

The 37 year-old actor was transported by helicopter on Tuesday to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region.

Local broadcaster France Bleu said the Cesar-winning actor was in a serious condition with a skull injury. We have reached out to Ulliel’s reps for further details.

Ulliel is known for movies Hannibal Rising, Saint Laurent, It’s Only The End Of The World, A Very Long Engagement and as the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel. He will play Midnight Man in the anticipated Moon Knight.