‘Moon Knight’ Premiere Viewership Behind ‘Loki’, Ahead Of ‘Hawkeye’ – The Hamden Journal

Marvel’s five-day premiere last week of deeper universe protagonist Moon Knight hooked 1.8 million U.S. households, a figure that ties with the first-frame draw of Disney+/Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Solider, but is ahead of Hawkeye over the same number of days by 20%. That Jeremy Renner-Hailee Steinfeld series clocked 1.5 million in its first five days from November 24-28.

Essentially, the Disney+ Wednesday-Sunday premiere of Loki from June 9-13 remains the most watched for a Marvel series, or for that matter, any series on the streamer. Thor’s brother pulled in 2.5 million U.S. households. Loki also holds the record for the most watched Disney+ season series finale over five days with 1.9M U.S. households, measured from July 14-18.

These figures come from Samba TV, which measures 3 million SmartTV households stateside as their sampling, which tuned into the streaming series for at least five minutes.

Turning Red recently became the most watched feature premiere ever on Disney+, clocking 2.5 million U.S. households in its first weekend, per Samba TV, from March 11-13. Disney anecdotally supported this claim, but on a global level.

Moon Knight was watched by 277,000 UK households in its first five days, 88K households in Germany, and 11K in Australia. How that compares to Hawkeye: That series saw 199K UK homes, 63K German homes, and 10K in Australia over its first Wednesday-Sunday. WandaVision premiered on a Friday, while subsequent Marvel live-action series have dropped on Wednesdays.

Of the top 25 largest markets for the Oscar Isaac- and Ethan Hawke-led Moon Knight, Seattle overperformed the most (+39%), followed by Portland, OR (+34%) and Pittsburgh, PA (+32%).