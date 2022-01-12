Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have altercation at halftime

Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and center Montrezl Harrell got into a physical altercation at halftime of Tuesday night’s home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and their tussle needed to be separated by teammates, sources tell The Athletic

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

➡️ https://t.co/1PpigiOYzM pic.twitter.com/mj4HOczfVL – 12:41 AM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope grabbed the rebound of Josh Giddey’s 3-pointer (blocked by Montrezl Harrell) with about 2.5 seconds left in the half. Hard to fathom a pass and shot could be executed that quickly. Nonetheless, Trezz wanted the ball after leaking out. pic.twitter.com/JOKYdIZucN – 12:33 AM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

This appears to be the end of 1st half play that led to an apparent halftime altercation between Montrezl Harrell and KCP, as reported by @Shams Charania. You can see Harrell and KCP start talking on their way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/hoXaHMecMF – 12:06 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Wizards’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell got into a physical altercation at halftime of Tuesday night’s home win over the Thunder and needed to be separated by teammates.

Details: theathletic.com/news/wizards-m… – 11:43 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Final: Wizards 122, Thunder 118

Kuzma: 29 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.

Dinwiddie: 22 pts., 3 rebs., 10 assts.

Caldwell-Pope: 16 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.

Gilgeous-Alexander: 32 pts., 3 rebs., 8 assts.

Points in the paint: Wizards 64, Thunder 64 – 9:23 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

If OKC was in the middle of a playoff race, that KCP banked 3 would be maddening for Thunder fans.

Since OKC is in the middle of a Paolo race, that KCP banked 3 was gladdening for Thunder fans. – 9:20 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Ken-bank-ious Caldwell-Pope – 9:14 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards absolutely bungle their defense and give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the red carpet treatment for the game-tying layup at 118

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes up for it with a 3 late in the shot clock – 9:13 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

A sidestep 3-pointer off the glass by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has given the Wizards a 121-118 lead over the Thunder with 30.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. – 9:13 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: OKC 61, Wizards 58

Kuzma: 16p

KCP: 11p

Harrell:10p – 8:06 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Halftime: Thunder 61, Wizards 58

Kuzma: 16 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.

Caldwell-Pope: 11 pts., 2 rebs., 2 assts.

Dinwiddie: 6 pts., 4 rebs., 5 assts.

Gilgeous-Alexander: 18 pts., 3 assts.

Dort: 12 pts., 2 assts.

FG%: Wizards 55%, Thunder 48% – 8:04 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Think Montrezl Harrell is happy to be back? – 7:34 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell arrived to today’s game in a Chemion LED face mask that displays the message “I’m Back” after returning from the health and safety protocol.

pic.twitter.com/kVjlyxjbAo – 5:42 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards’ starters tonight against the Thunder: Spencer Dinwiddie, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:39 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

With Beal out Wizards will start Corey Kispert along with Dinwiddie, KCP, Kuz, Gafford. – 5:21 PM

Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ

If you in #TheDistrict area today tonight come pop out to the game and show us love. We need your energy in the building been looking a lil low from the TV view! @Washington Wizards – 11:42 AM

Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ

That’s the ball game folks – 11:47 PM

Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ

Georgia got all the momentum it’s over – 11:43 PM

Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ

Not gone lie, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF FOR MY BIRTHDAY! – 8:03 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

As expected, Montrezl Harrell will return tomorrow against the Thunder, the Wizards just announced. He had missed some time due to health and safety protocols. – 5:37 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Montrezl Harrell is getting out of protocols but couldn’t get to Orlando in time for today’s game. Davis Bertans (foot sprain) is available.

Unseld is hopeful Thomas Bryant (ACL) will return next week. – 4:49 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Montrezl Harrell just exited the protocols today and could not get to Orlando in time for tonight’s game, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Davis Bertans (sprained foot) is available to play, Unseld said. – 4:43 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. says Rui Hachimura is available and expects him to play. It would be his season debut. Hachimura has missed the first 39 G this season due to personal reasons.

Unseld Jr. had indicated Hachimura would debut on this road trip. Montrezl Harrell, meanwhile, is OUT. – 4:42 PM

Sources said Harrell became upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the basketball on a play before the first half concluded, and the two started jawing during the walk to the locker room. As the two exchanged words, Harrell and Caldwell-Pope took swings toward each other — with neither connecting — and became entangled before teammates separated them, sources said. -via The Athletic / January 12, 2022

The Athletic has learned a central issue is that at least several players have concerns about the direction and structure of the team’s offense, particularly whether they as individuals, and by extension the team as a whole, are being put in the best positions to succeed. As confidence in the offense has diminished, players have exerted less effort and exercised less attention to detail on the defensive end, the area the coaching staff has emphasized since the start of training camp. -via The Athletic / December 19, 2021

“At the end of the day, it’s like the old saying, ‘You’ve got to throw a squirrel a nut,’” center Montrezl Harrell said. “We’re not saying throw it to us and let us clear out and iso and go and do our thing. No. But at the same time, let us feel it, not just off rebounding and then giving it to a guard. No, let us get a touch early to get a shot. Let’s give us something to let us feel like we’re involved in the game as well.” -via The Athletic / December 19, 2021