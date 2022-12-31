Montgomery airport closed after American Airlines employee killed

An American Airlines ground crew employee was killed in an accident at about 3 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery Regional Airport.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the airport posted in message on social media Saturday night.

First responders were on the scene, and the airport was expected to be closed until Sunday, according to the FAA.

The accident happened at the site of a parked Embraer E175 for American Airlines flight 3408, operated by regional carrier Envoy Air.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, which is standard for aircraft-related accidents involving injuries and fatalities.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

