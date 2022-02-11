Montevideo’s carnival returns after Covid cancelled 2021 edition

The Daily Beast

Italian Police Wanted American Cop Killer Teens Dissolved in Acid, Messages Show

Remo Casillin/ReutersROME—As the two young American men convicted of fatally stabbing an Italian police officer in 2019 pleaded for their lives in an appellate court on Thursday, another court heard how rogue cops wanted them severely beaten or even “dissolved in acid” in the hours after the slaying.Finnegan Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth were 19 and 18 when Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, died of 11 knife wounds inflicted by Elder on a cobblestone street in Rome in July 2019. Reg