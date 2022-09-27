Montana woman kills, skins Husky after mistaking it for wolf

A Montana woman has sparked disgusted outrage after she took to social media to proudly display the carcass of a Siberian husky she killed in a hunt and skinned – mistaking it for a wolf pup.

Amber Rose, of Miller City, posted the graphic images on Facebook showing her clutching a rifle and grinning as she holds up the animal’s remains.

“So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022 was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup. #firstwolf #onelesspredatorMT,” Rose wrote.

Her post sparked immediate backlash by animal lovers, who pointed out that the animal she slaughtered was not a baby wolf.

“Amber Rose here hunted, shot, AND SKINNED a HUSKY.. not a wolf, an obvious #HUSKY,” one furious Twitter user pointed out.

“Also the fact that she is calling it a ‘pup’ concerns me that she thinks it’s ok to hunt young animals which, as you know, is not good for an areas eco system #revokeherlicense,” the animal lover added.

Another user seethed that “this woman is bragging about trapping, killing, and skinning a dog while claiming it’s wolf pup. This is very clearly a Siberian Husky … I hope that @MontanaFWP looks into this.”

Amber Rose posted images of a Siberian husky she says she mistook for a wolf pup and killed. facebook/amber-rose

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying it had been contacted by someone who reported picking up “several husky and shepherd mix dogs” in the area of Doris Creek in the Flathead National Forest.

The department said they were advised that one of the dogs “may have been shot.”

“The parties were able to pick up 11 dogs which were turned over to Animal Control and taken to the animal shelter,” a statement read. “During this investigation, we were advised through Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks that one of the dogs may have been shot.”

The Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control and Fish and Game agencies told TMZ that they have launched investigations into the shooting.

Hunter has admitted making a mistake but insisted that she killed the animal in self-defense. facebook/amber-rose

Meanwhile, Rose reacted to the condemnation by admitting her mistake — but insisted she shot the animal in self-defense.

“I purchased my wolf tag prior to leaving for a bear hunt in the event I ran into a wolf in which I came to en (SIC) encounter with what I thought could be a hybrid during this time my safety was top priority this animal was growling howling and coming at me like it was going to eat me,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Yes I made a mistake because I did think it was a hybrid wolf pup,” she wrote, adding that she was unaware of several dogs “being dropped 11 miles into the wilderness.”

Animal lovers ripped the woman for killing the Siberian husky, whose death is under investigation. facebook/amber-rose

Rose pushed back against her attackers by saying that she is “human” and made a mistake.

The hunter pushed back against her attackers by saying that she is “human” and made a mistake.

According to regulations set out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, a person can take up to 20 wolves with no more than 10 via hunting and no more than 10 via trapping. For hunting, a separate license is required for each wolf.