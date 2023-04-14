Montana Legislature Passes Bill Bannng TikTok, Awaits Governor Signature – The Hamden Journal

Montana’s House of Representatives today approved a bill that would ban streaming app TikTok. It now moves to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who can sign it into law.

If approved, Montana would be the first state to ban TikTok downloads. The legislature and critics of the streaming service fear the Chinese government’s potential to hoard US user data. That could potentially enable them to mount disinformation campaigns or otherwise manipulate users.

Under Montana’s bill, it would be illegal to allow downloading of TikTok in the state. Violators would face a fine of $10,000 a day. App stores like Apple and Google would be vulnerable, as would the TikTok site itself. It is unclear what the outcome would be for those with the app already on their devices.

Any new law would start in January 2024. The timing would allow TikTok to launch a federal court appeal.

The Biden administration continues to negotiate with the company about divesting from its Beijing corporate parent. Congress is also working on a bill that would give the Department of Commerce the ability to ban apps controlled by “foreign adversaries.”