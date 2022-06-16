Monster great white shark swims alongside family in video

A giant great white shark was filmed swimming alongside a vacationing family on a boating trip near Cape Cod, Mass. — striking fear in the hearts of beach-goers.

An unnamed family of five from Iowa had just chartered a fishing boat to catch lobster on Monday when they spotted the 15-foot behemoth swimming feet from the vessel, just below the water’s surface, according to jaw-dropping footage posted on Facebook.

“Holy smokes, that thing is huge, dude! That’s like 15 feet! That thing is enormous,” a passenger can be heard shouting in the video, posted by Billingate Charters.

David Stamatis, who owns the boating company, steered the vessel closer to the massive man-eater to give the family a better look, he told Boston.com

“They were thrilled, it made their trip. Not only did they catch a bunch of fish and lobster for dinner — this was an unbelievable bonus,” Stamatis said.

The shark was spotted about four miles off the coast of Wellfleet, in Cape Cod Bay, in about 60 feet of water, said Stamatis.

“This is a majestic, beautiful, massive animal and to see it up close like that, for those folks it’s a once in a lifetime event,” he said.

But he acknowledged the apex predator may not feel quite as smitten with its audience of humans.

“Whether you like them or not, you have to respect them,” he said. “You could be the next check off his meal list.”