‘Monster’ Acquisition of Store Capital Will Consolidate Lease REIT Sector

Store Capital



is being acquired for $14 billion, sending shares of the real estate investment trust soaring double digits.

Store Capital (ticker:

STOR



), short for Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, focuses on “sale lease-back transactions,” meaning the company buys a property and rents it back.

The REIT announced Thursday it struck a deal with global institutional investor GIC and and real estate investment firm Oak Street to be taken private in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $14 billion. The news was a surprise to the market, wrote BMO analyst John Kim, and was a sign that private capital was willing to see past the current recessionary environment.

“While we may not see a flurry of REIT M&A activity this year, we believe this transaction will likely provide a boost for the net lease sector, and underperforming REITs in general,” Kim said.

Store Capital stockholders will receive $32.25 a share in cash, representing a premium of 20.4% to Store Capital’s closing price as of Sept. 14, the day before the announcement. The merger includes a 30-day “go shop” period expiring Oct. 15, allowing Store to consider alternative proposals. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

“This is a monster transaction that, if consummated, will result in the take-private of the third-largest publicly traded net lease REIT,” said Scott Merkle, managing partner for SLB Capital Advisors. “GIC and Oak Street are acquiring one of the most prolific sale leaseback investors that regularly deploys well north of $1 billion a year.”

The move will serve to further consolidate the lease REIT sector, Merkle added. Store shares rallied on Thursday, rising 20% to $32.14 on Thursday.

