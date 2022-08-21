Monsoon flooding sweeps away hiker at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah – Search and rescue teams continue to scour Zion National Park for at least one missing hiker after monsoon rains caused flash flooding in southern Utah.

Park rangers said they initially received reports around 2:15 p.m. Friday of hikers needing rescue after being swept off their feet and were able to respond to the group quickly.

A spokesperson for the park said more than 20 park rangers and members of the rescue team searched along the Virgin River in the event of any other visitors might be stranded.

It was later on during the evening that the park said they became aware of a missing hiker who reported overdue from a trip.

Authorities identified the missing woman as Jetal Agnihotri from Tucson, Arizona.

Despite search efforts, there have been no signs of the missing hiker.

“Park rangers and other members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team responded quickly to this event, and we are continuing our efforts,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent said in statement. “I want to express the park’s appreciation for the ongoing support we’ve received from the National Weather Service, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Hurricane Valley Fire District as we continue search and rescue operations.”

Rivers will continue to rise as rainfall runoff makes its way into waterways. Fox Weather

Parts of the park have been shut down due to flooding and ongoing search and rescue efforts, especially along the Virgin River.

The FOX Forecast Center said rivers will continue to rise into the workweek as rainfall runoff makes its way into waterways.