Monkeypox cases in United Kingdom rise to 78

The UK confirmed seven new cases of monkeypox Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 78.

The latest seven cases of monkeypox were identified in England, where the majority of UK cases have originated, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency said.

So far, Scotland has confirmed one case of the rare disease as well.

“Despite further cases being detected, the risk to the UK population remains low,” the agency said.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that primarily occurs in West and Central Africa. The disease itself is primarily found in animals, with rare transmission from animals to humans.

Transmission from human to human mainly occurs through large respiratory droplets– including prolonged face-to-face contact or contact with body fluids or sores.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert Monday for men who identify as gay or bisexual, saying that while anyone can contract this disease, cases within that community are spreading.

The United Kingdom has reported seven new cases of monkeypox. Universal Images Group via Getty Images

There are now 78 reported cases of monkeypox. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Patients with monkeypox have symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches and a developing rash. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A health official screens passengers for monkeypox at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia. Future Publishing via Getty Images

Massachusetts had reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the US on May 17 with a man who had recently returned from Canada.

There are also suspected cases under investigation in New York, Florida, California and Utah, officials said.