Monkey Hires Lime Pictures’ Helen Kruger Bratt As Managing Director – The Hamden Journal

That’s My Jam UK and Made in Chelsea producer Monkey has hired Lime Pictures Head of Production Helen Kruger Bratt as its Managing Director. The company has also hired Amy Woolf as Head of Development.

Kruger Bratt will work alongside Creative Directors Will Macdonald and David Grainger and Monkey parent Universal International Studios to oversee a new phase of growth for the unscripted producer and lead its operations. She’ll also be responsible for developing and growing talent within the business.

At All3Media-owned Lime, she worked across Lime Unscripted, Wise Owl Films and Lion Television on shows such as The Only Way is Essex, Celebs Go Dating and Geordie Shore. Considering Monkey’s Made in Chelsea, currently in its 24th season and available in the U.S. on Peacock, inhabits the same scripted reality space as The Only Way is Essex, Kruger Bratt’s hire appears a smart one.

Before Lime, she was Executive In Charge of Production within ITV Studios’ entertainment department, overseeing delivery I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Love Island and Saturday Night Takeaway among others. She played a key role in relaunching Love Island for ITV2 in 2015 and worked closely with the commercial teams to bring brand partnerships to life.

She joins Monkey in early 2023.

New development chief Woolf, meanwhile, has 15 years of experience developing entertainment, comedy, reality and factual entertainment formats. She has previously held roles at BBC Studios, Endemol Shine Group and ITV Studios. Her credits include BBC and Netflix reality competition series Glow Up, the reboot of MTV’s Cribs and ITV gameshow Keep It in The Family.

Further changes see Production Executive Emily Rai upped to Head of Production. Having joined the company over four years ago, she has helmed shows such as ITV2’s The Emily Atack Show and Celebrity Karaoke Club, ITVBe’s The Real Housewives of Cheshire and Jersey franchises, and Dating No Filter for Sky.

Monkey’s upcoming shows include UK version of NBC’s entertainment series That’s My Jam hosted by Mo Gilligan for BBC One and iPlayer.