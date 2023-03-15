Monk Reunion Movie Officially Ordered at Peacock — Find Out Who’s Returning

Dust off your… well, everything, because TV’s favorite obsessive-compulsive detective is coming out of retirement.

Peacock has officially ordered a Monk reunion movie, once again starring Tony Shalhoub in the title role.

More from TVLine

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie will find Monk returning to solve one final, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding. There’s currently no word on whether SEAL Team‘s Alona Tal, who appeared as Molly in Monk‘s series finale, will reprise that role for the movie.

As for who will return, the project will welcome back Ted Levine (as Capt. Leland Stottlemeyer), Traylor Howard (Natalie Teeger), Jason Gray-Stanford (Randall Disher), Melora Hardin (Trudy Monk) and Hector Elizondo (Dr. Neven Bell). The movie hails from Monk‘s original creative team, including series creator Andy Breckman and EPs David Hoberman and Randy Zisk.

“When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again,” said Michael Sluchan, EVP of Movies, Kids and Daytime programming at NBCUniversal. “The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we’re overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences.”

Shalhoub unofficially announced the Monk reunion on a recent episode of Dr. Loubna Hassanieh’s Unheard Stories YouTube show, revealing that production would begin in May. He previously reprised the role of Adrian Monk in 2020 for a segment of Peacock’s At-Home Variety Show titled, what else, “Monk in Quarantine.”

Story continues

Are you excited about the Monk gang getting back together on Peacock? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.