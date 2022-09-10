Monitoring more flash flooding

The Telegraph

Inside the remarkable music festival where Russians and Ukrainians play together

The streets of Tbilisi, Georgia’s vibrant capital, may be full of anti-Russian manifestations – sweary graffiti on walls, Ukrainian flags in windows – but up in the eastern wine country they do things more gently. At least in Tsinandali they do. In sight of the wild Caucasus Mountains, best known as a conflict-ridden region, an oasis-like old wine estate has become home to a remarkable music festival, one of whose aims is to ease geopolitical tensions by bringing people together. “Seeing a music