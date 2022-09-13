Monica Lewinsky’s Ken Starr Tweet Is A Master Class In Grace

Monica Lewinsky’s relationship with President Bill Clinton as a White House intern became an explosive centerpiece of Ken Starr’s long-running investigation of the Clintons. Bill Clinton’s lie about the relationship triggered an impeachment. (Photo: Photos by Getty Images)

Twitter users are praising former White House intern Monica Lewinsky for the graceful post she made about the man who exposed her affair with Bill Clinton.

The announcement Tuesday of the death of Ken Starr, the lawyer who led the high-profile investigation that resulted in Clinton’s 1998 impeachment for perjury, inspired Lewinsky to post her thoughts on social media.

Considering that Starr’s investigation helped turned Lewinsky into a target for public shaming and that her encounters with him were “avuncular and creepy,” it would be understandable if she wanted to get a few things off her chest for closure’s sake.

However, she didn’t do that. But what she did do was a master class in how to be graceful in a challenging situation:

Many were impressed by her comments and said that they wished they could be as classy under similar circumstances.

In the past, Lewinsky hasn’t been afraid to comment on Starr when he was in the news, such as when he agreed to defend Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in January 2020.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

