‘Money Heist’s Alba Flores Leading Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Ulterior’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Money Heist star Alba Flores is leading and exec producing a sci-fi thriller from Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions and Spanish outfit Morena Films.

Ulterior is created by Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo and Vida Perfecta’s Manuel Burque and follows a young singer and influencer who wakes up in a life that she does not recognize in a world where humans are given the opportunity to virtually connect to a simulation of their own lives. Protagonist Ada must play along with the game in order to return to her real life and, with the help of a mysterious stranger, unravel the puzzle of her new existence.

Flores, who is also exec producing alongside Morena’s Pedro Uriol (Disney+’s The Invisible Girl), is best known for playing Nairobi in Netflix Spanish smash hit Money Heist. No broadcaster is attached as of yet.

Brodlie and Kier called Ulterior a “chilling and complex science fiction story,” adding: “Manuel Burque and Alex Rodrigo have crafted a visionary and timely thriller and we’re excited to bring their distinct and authentic voices forward.”

In partnership with Germany’s Constantin Film, the former Netflix and Sierra execs’ outfit focuses on local language content. Upgrade is currently developing My Teacher, Mr Kim with celebrated Mexican filmmaker Celso Garcia and co-produced in partnership with CJ ENM, Spain’s The Cage/La Jaula, Australia’s Sausages [working title] and Untitled 1982 World Cup [working title] with Italian outfit Cloud 9 Film, amongst other projects.