‘Money Heist’ Creator Álex Pina Renews Netflix Deal – The Hamden Journal

Money Heist creator Álex Pina has renewed his creative partnership with Netflix and is already working on his next series.

The Spanish auteur has already made three seasons of the hit heist thriller along with the likes of Sky Rojo, White Lines and a Money Heist spin-off set in Berlin, which is due for release in 2023.

His next untitled Netflix project was inspired by a Spanish newspaper article about the increase of purchasing bunkers after the pandemic.

Pina said Netflix has allowed him to produce “risky and different projects, which have been written with total freedom.”

“This new stage is an extension of trust as we stand alongside some of the most important creators of contemporary fiction and bridge the gaps that have existed until very recently between North America and the rest of the world,” he added.

Diego Ávalos, Netflix’s Vice President of Content Spain and Portugal, said: “Pina is an innovative and creative storyteller who has inspired fans and aspiring creators around the world. After the great adventure that has been Money Heist, we are very excited to remain a home for him.”