Monet McMichael Signs With Range Media Partners – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed social media star Monet McMichael, one of the newest faces exploding on TikTok with beauty, fashion and lifestyle content.

McMichael boasts 2.9M followers and over 134M likes on TikTok, with a total social reach of 3.6M across that platform and others like Instagram and YouTube. The 23-year-old New Jersey native initially intended to become a registered nurse, having graduated with her nursing degree from Rutgers University in May 2022. She made the decision to pursue social media full time following the rise in popularity of videos like those in her “Get Ready With Me” series, which has her talking to followers about relatable life situations, the latest makeup trends and more.

McMichael recently designed her own size-inclusive clothing collection with Amazon’s The Drop and has also worked with top brands including Dior, Fenty Beauty, Lancôme, Nars, MAC, Tory Burch, Armani Beauty, Lululemon and Estee Lauder, among others.

Range Media Partners is a management and production company, founded in September of 2020, with clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, tech and activism. Other recent signings for the company that we were first to report on include At Midnight writer-producer Giovanni M. Porta, Perry Mason and Halo director Jessica Lowrey, Academy Award-winning actress, producer and director Halle Berry, and director Rachel Lambert, whose Daisy Ridley film Sometimes I Think About Dying opened Sundance 2023.

McMichael continues to be repped by attorney Ashley Silver at BFBST.