Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA
was down as much as 820 points (or 2.4%) late Monday morning, while the benchmark S&P 500 Index
SPX
dipped as much as 2.9%, the Nasdaq Composite Index
COMP
fell as much as 3.1% and the Nasdaq-100 Index
NDX
pulled back as much as 3.1%.

Analysts were saying investors weren’t experiencing a market crash, but rather a pullback related to an expected period of rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve undergoes a policy pivot to fight high inflation.

Analysts at Jefferies had written over the weekend that there were signs the U.S. stock market was nearing a bottom, although they also said it might be a bit early to make that call.

Worst-performing S&P 500 stocks

Among the S&P 500, 91% of stocks were down for the trading session as of 11 a.m. ET on Jan. 24. Here are the 20 worst performers for the day, as of that time:

Company

 Ticker

 Price change – Jan. 24

 Price change – 2022

 Decline from 52-week high

 Date of 52-week high
Moderna Inc.

 MRNA -8.7%

 -42.4%

 -70.6%

 08/10/2021
Netflix Inc.

 NFLX -8.3%

 -39.5%

 -48.0%

 11/17/2021
Signature Bank

 SBNY -7.8%

 -7.0%

 -19.8%

 01/18/2022
Xilinx Inc.

 XLNX -7.2%

 -17.8%

 -27.4%

 11/30/2021
Enphase Energy Inc.

 ENPH -6.8%

 -35.8%

 -58.4%

 11/22/2021
Etsy Inc.

 ETSY -6.5%

 -36.4%

 -54.8%

 11/26/2021
Nvidia Corp.

 NVDA -6.2%

 -25.5%

 -36.7%

 11/22/2021
SVB Financial Group

 SIVB -6.0%

 -19.4%

 -28.4%

 11/16/2021
Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

 FCX -6.0%

 -7.6%

 -16.6%

 01/18/2022
Aptiv PLC

 APTV -5.8%

 -20.0%

 -27.0%

 11/04/2021
Lincoln National Corp.

 LNC -5.6%

 -6.2%

 -17.5%

 11/03/2021
Tesla Inc.

 TSLA -5.6%

 -15.7%

 -28.3%

 11/04/2021
SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

 SEDG -5.5%

 -25.8%

 -46.6%

 11/22/2021
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

 AMD -5.4%

 -21.9%

 -31.7%

 11/30/2021
Wynn Resorts Ltd.

 WYNN -5.3%

 -4.6%

 -43.6%

 03/15/2021
Twitter Inc.

 TWTR -5.3%

 -23.7%

 -59.2%

 02/25/2021
Albemarle Corp.

 ALB -5.2%

 -13.7%

 -30.8%

 11/22/2021
Diamondback Energy Inc.

 FANG -5.2%

 3.8%

 -15.1%

 01/18/2022
Ford Motor Co.

 F -5.0%

 -5.5%

 -24.1%

 01/13/2022
AES Corp.

 AES -4.9%

 -10.2%

 -24.9%

 02/16/2021
Source: FactSet

You can click on the tickers for more about each company. Click here to read Tomi Kilgore’s detailed guide to the wealth of information available for free on the MarketWatch quote page.

There are some dramatic year-to-date declines on the table, including 42% for Moderna Inc.
MRNA,
which was down nearly 9% during late morning trading on Jan. 24. But to the right you can see declines from 52-week intraday highs, and the dates those highs were hit. Once again Moderna tops the group, down nearly 71% from its high on Aug. 10.

Don’t miss: This sector of the S&P 500 is expected to show the fastest sales and dividend growth in 2022 and 2023

