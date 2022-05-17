Monday Night Football broadcaster Troy Aikman optimistic about Justin Fields in Chicago

New Monday Night Football announcer Troy Aikman is optimistic about former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ chances with the Chicago Bears, even as the team brings in a new head coach in Matt Eberflus with Fields entering his second NFL season.

“(Justin) will be judged like anyone else will be judged, but he’s won at a high level and there’s no doubt he can do that,” Aikman said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that he can do that because he has done it. He’s done it at a high level in college. There was a lot of inconsistencies around him last year.”

Bears quarterback Justin Fields watches the 2022 Ohio State spring game.

Why Troy Aikman compared the start of his career with Justin Fields

Aikman said there were similarities between him and Fields at the start of their careers.

“I went through a little bit of that early in my career,” Aikman said. “I had a different quarterback coach my second year, had then a different coordinator my third year. There will be discussions, I’m sure there already have been in Chicago, about Justin Fields having to learn a new offense, new scheme, those kinds of things.

“If they bring in an offensive guy who’s good that can coordinate the offense and get the best out of the players that they have, then it’s a good move. You know, for instance, when Norv Turner came to Dallas in ’91, my third year, it was welcomed with open arms. He was fantastic, and we immediately went from the worst offense in football to a top-10 offense. We’ll find out in time.”

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is entering his second year with the Chicago Bears.

Fields started ten games for the Bears in 2021 and threw for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and ten interceptions. He also ran for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

Announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the field prior to the game with the Dallas Cowboys playing against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in 2019.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck introduced by ESPN as new Monday Night Football broadcast team

Buck and Aikman, the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, were hired in March by ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” after working together as broadcast partners since 2002. Together, the close friends have called six Super Bowls.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will face the Browns in a Monday Night Football game on Halloween. The game will be played at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium.

That means Buck and Aikman will be in the booth when the Bengals and Browns play against each other on Halloween. The Browns have won the last five meetings against the Bengals, and they will be the host team for this matchup.

Who did Joe Buck and Troy Aikman replace at ESPN?

Buck and Aikman replace last year’s crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddock. Monday Night Football sideline reporter Lisa Salters, who has been with the program since 2012, will remain in her role.

Buck and Aikman supportive of Tom Brady eventually joining Fox Sports as a broadcaster

Buck and Aikman were asked about their reaction to Tom Brady being hired by Fox Sports after his retirement.

“It’s not something I thought he would ever consider doing, but he will be great,” Aikman said.

“I was just as surprised as anyone else,” Buck added. “Would anyone ever bet against the guy being great at anything he does? I’m happy for him.”

Will alternate ManningCast telecast of Peyton and Eli Manning return in 2022?

The alternate ManningCast broadcast featuring former NFL quarterbacks and brothers Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will be part of ten Monday Night Football telecasts this year.

USA TODAY contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ex-Ohio State football player Justin Fields discussed by Troy Aikman