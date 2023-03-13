Moment Ukrainian suicide drone hunts down Russian tank

Dramatic new video set to the tune featured in “Pulp Fiction” shows the moment a Kyiv kamikaze-style drone stalks a Russian tank as it struggles in vain to outrun the unmanned aircraft.

Aerial footage shot from the suicide drone’s point-of-view, and released by Ukraine’s Security Service, shows the armed aircraft zeroing in on a Russian tank, identified as T-80BV, racing along a desolate road in the Kharkiv region.

The remotely operated drone pivots in the air and begins pursuing its target in the recording set to the jaunty tune of Dick Dale and The Del Tones’ 1963 hit “Misirlou,” made popular by Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic “Pulp Fiction.”

As the chase heats up, the drone descends to an altitude of just a few dozen feet above the ground, flying almost directly above the fleeing tank.





Moments later, the screen fills with static and goes black, indicating an apparent strike.

The Security Service said in a tweet Saturday that its special agents “destroyed another tank of the occupiers with a kamikaze drone.”

“The Russians tried to escape but they weren’t very successful. And we will continue to destroy the invaders until complete victory.”

Each T-80BV tank comes with a price tag of approximately $3 million.





Russia has been heavily relying on its stockpile of Soviet-era T-80 and T-72 tanks to wage war in Ukraine.

Since the start of the invasion, more than 3,400 enemy tanks have been either destroyed or captured by Kyiv’s forces, according to the latest information from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. The Post could not independently verify that figure.

Last month, Oryx, an open-source monitoring group, reported that Russia has possibly lost up to half of all its operational tanks since Feb. 2022.





Moscow is believed to still have thousands of old tanks in reserve, but many of them likely have not been maintained properly over the years and may now be fit for action in the immediate future.

Facing critical shortages, Russia’s military has resorted to modernizing crumbling 60-year-old T-62 tanks.

Some 800 of the rusted-out armored vehicles have been taken out of storage and shipped to a repair plant in Siberia to be upgraded and fitted with new equipment to make the military relics battle-ready.