Moment Draymond Green knew he took Jaylen Brown’s heart in NBA Finals

Draymond Green knows the exact moment that he took Jaylen Brown’s heart in the NBA Finals series against the Boston Celtics.

In a live crossover event between “The Old Man and the Three” and “The Draymond Green Show” podcasts, former NBA star JJ Redick asked Green why he grabbed and pulled at Brown’s pants in a Game 2 entanglement between the two stars, to which Green responded with two reasons, one that got a chuckle out of the live audience.

“It’s the same reason I got kicked out of the f–king NBA Finals,” Green said. “No man is just going to step and stand over me, I’m sorry. I have a kid watching at home … Like how am I supposed to explain to DJ ‘daddy why is that dude standing over you while you’re laying on the ground?’ Like I can’t explain that. What I can explain is why I’m pulling up on him, I can explain that. I don’t want my two daughters seeing a guy standing over me, I can’t respect that. So why do I pull the shorts? It’s because my core isn’t tight enough to get myself up, so I used the shorts to get me up.”

Green knew he got inside Brown’s head after the Celtics star spoke to the media after the game.

“When Jaylen Brown went in the media and said, ‘He tried and pulled my shorts down,’ I knew I took his heart,” Green added. “I knew I took his heart. And not that I’ll have it next year. I gotta regain it next year and the next time we play them, but I knew for the rest of that series, I had him. Because you know you’re standing over me and you gotta go to the media and say, ‘He was trying to pull my shorts down.’ Like come on, bro, you’re standing over me.”

Not only did Brown claim that Green attempted to pull his pants down, but confidently exclaimed that Boston was not afraid of the Warriors, to which Golden State took note.

“Another thing he said and I sent it to our team, he said, ‘We are not afraid of the Golden State Warriors,'” Green said. “I sent it to our team in the group chat and said, ‘We ARE afraid of the Golden State Warriors,’” Green said.

“Because nobody asked you are y’all afraid of us? Why the f–k are you talking about that? He’s like, ‘We are not afraid of them. We will do this and we’ll do that.’ I knew at that point. I’m like, yup, this is baby food and this is over and we’re gonna walk on out of here with a championship.”

It turns out that Green was correct. The Celtics weren’t exactly “baby food,” but the Warriors handled their business and won their fourth championship in eight seasons.

We’ll see how Brown and the Celtics respond when the two teams face off twice in the 2022-23 regular season.

