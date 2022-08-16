Mom teaches 5-year-old son what to do during a school shooting

Good Morning America

Mom uses what she learned in high school to prepare son for school shooting

Schools across the country are reopening this year with an enhanced focus on security, following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students dead, along with two of their teachers. As Walton prepared her eldest son Weston, 5, to start kindergarten this month, she said she bought the usual school supplies for him, as well as a bulletproof backpack insert to go inside his Spiderman backpack. Walton, 22, also took her son through a makeshift active shooter drill at home in hopes, she said, that it may better prepare him for what he could experience inside his classroom.