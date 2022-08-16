Mom runs active shooter drill with son, bulletproof backpack

An Oklahoma mom has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a shocking video that shows her practicing an active shooter drill with her young son.

Cassie Walton, 23, uploaded the polarizing clip to the social media site last Tuesday, where it has since racked up more than 7 million views.

In the video, the protective mama can be seen coaching her 5-year-old son Weston, who is wearing a Spider-Man-themed bulletproof backpack.

“A call over the intercom says ‘This is not a drill, everybody go in the corner and be really quiet and still’ – what do you do?” Walton asks her boy, who rushes to a nook at the side of the room.

“Now show me how you use your bulletproof backpack,” she continues, coaching her son as he hides his face and torso behind the big bag.

Walton keeps quizzing her boy over the course of the disturbing two-minute video, at one point asking him where he should run to if he manages to escape the school grounds.

“You run as far away from the school as you can go,” she subsequently stated. “Mom will find you.”

Walton told Today Parents that Weston is set to start elementary school later this month and has been alarmed by news of the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“He could see what was going on in Texas and, as kids do, he had questions,” the mom told the website. “I wanted him to be prepared and have somewhat of an idea of what to do if the situation should ever arise.”

A large majority of viewers praised Walton for educating her boy about the risks of school shooter, but bemoaned that it was the current reality for families across the US.

“This is terrifying but it’s our reality AND IT SHOULD’T be!” one wailed, before another disheartened mom chimed in claiming that the clip “made her cry.”

However, numerous TikTokkers critiqued Walton’s instructions, saying that young children were often forced to leave their backpacks on hooks outside the classroom, rendering them useless as a form of protection.

Others quizzed Walton on where she got the bulletproof backpack, which she appears to have fashioned herself.

There appear to be no sanctioned Spider-Man bulletproof backpacks for sale online — but there are plenty of companies touting “inserts” that “make any bag bulletproof.” One company sells bulletproof inserts starting at $149.

