Mom of baby killed in Atlanta drive-by slams alleged killers

The heartbroken mother of the Atlanta baby boy killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting blasted her son’s alleged killers on Wednesday for turning to gunfire to settle a dispute and told them to “grow up.”

“You have ruined lives. You have put fear in people that don’t deserve it,” little Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray’s mom, Kerri Gray, told Fox News.

Gray said her family is left to grapple with the consequences after Dequasie Little, 22, allegedly fired a bullet that mistakenly struck her 6-month-old son, who was in the backseat of her car as she drove on Anderson Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

“Grow up,” Gray said to Little and any others suspected of being involved in the altercation that escalated to the deadly gunfire.

Kerri Gray lost her 6-month-old son Monday. Courtesy Kerri Gray

“Make better life choices because the rest of the world cannot become your collateral damage because you had issues … We all had something to deal with growing up. The rest of the world has had to find a way to deal with our problems without gunfire,” she added.

Gray recalled how she was driving up a hill when a driver “whizzed by.”

She said she thought maybe the driver felt she wasn’t going fast enough but then, as she made the turn into a nearby parking lot, she said, she saw a second car with a person in the backseat holding a gun out the window.

Kerri Gray said her family is left to grapple with the consequences. Courtesy Kerri Gray

When the gunfire erupted, Gray said, she instinctively flinched before jumping out of the car to check on her baby. She found her son slumped over in the backseat.

“At first I just thought he was sleeping and then I saw all the blood on his clothes,” Gray said.

She said the bullet went through her car’s trunk before hitting her son, who was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray was killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. Fox News

Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray was in the backseat of Kerri Gray’s mom. Courtesy Kerri Gray

“I still am having a hard time getting his blood off my hands,” Gray said.

Authorities on Tuesday announced the arrest of Little on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in the child’s death.

Police Chief Rodney Bryant said Tuesday that investigators are continuing to go after “others” tied to the shooting as the investigation continues.

Gray on Wednesday said her son — whom she remembered as smart, fun and laid back — was just learning how to crawl.

“This child had the opportunity to be anything that he wanted to be,” she said.