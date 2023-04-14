Mom of 6-year-old who shot Virginia school teacher arrested

Deja Taylor, the mother of the six-year-old boy who shot his elementary school teacher in Virginia, was arrested on child neglect and weapons charge Thursday after turning herself in to the police.

The Newport News Police Department released a booking photo of the 25-year-old Taylor, who was formally charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm to endanger a child.

Taylor was subsequently released from jail after posting $5,000 bond. She was due back in court for a status hearing Friday.

“She is nervous and scared because she has never been charged before, but holding up well,” her attorney James Ellenson told the Associated Press.

Taylor’s arrest comes more than three months after police say her six-year-old son shot and wounded his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner as she sat in her classroom at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6.

Police said the child shooter used his mother’s legally purchased gun.

Ellenson has said previously that Taylor’s gun was secured on a top shelf in her closet and had a trigger lock.





Zwerner, 25, has recovered from her injuries but filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school system last week, accusing school officials of gross negligence and of ignoring multiple warnings from teachers and others that Taylor’s son had taken her gun to school that day.

The city prosecutor’s office has ruled out charging Taylor’s son — but said Tuesday that it is investigating whether the “actions or omissions” of any school employees could lead to criminal charges being brought in this case.

Police Chief Steve Drew has repeatedly characterized the shooting as “intentional.” He said there was no warning and no struggle before the child pointed the gun at Zwerner and fired one round, striking her in the hand and chest.





Zwerner hustled her students out of the classroom before being rushed to the hospital, where she stayed for nearly two weeks.

The child gunman’s family has said he has an “acute disability ” and was under a care plan that included his mother or father accompanying him to class every day. The week of the shooting was the first when a parent was not in class with him.

