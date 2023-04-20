Mom of 2 dies from fall while working at Costco, Missouri family says. ‘I feel lost’

A 32-year-old mother of two died days after falling at a Costco where she worked, her Missouri family said.

Jessica Howe, of St. Charles, was a mother of a 5-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl, according to details of a GoFundMe. She was nearing the celebration of her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Kevin Howe.

The husband told KSDK that Jessica Howe fell Saturday, April 15, while working at the food court in the Costco in St. Peters. When she fell, she reportedly hit her head on a sink.

She died two days later in a hospital.

“Her son Johnny is 5 and is going to have memories of his mother and the memories of the generous people who stepped up to help,” her sister-in-law said in the GoFundMe. “Serena will have no memories of her mother. We will have to tell her how sweet and kind her mother was. She’s a sweet baby and takes after her mom that way.”

Jessica Howe’s last gift, a family member said, was being an organ donor and saving the lives of others.

Prior to his wife’s death, Kevin Howe said in a Facebook post he was “at a loss for words.”

“How does someone say goodbye to a person so great that they become your world?” he said. “I now have to raise my daughter without her mother. I no longer will be living with her son.”

He told KSDK he was feeling “empty (and) hollow.”

“A lot of pain,” Kevin Howe told the station. “I feel lost.”

St. Charles is about 25 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Teacher and father-in-law killed when tree falls on top of car, Indiana officials say

Woman crushed when 60-foot oak tree topples onto SUV at park, California officials say

‘Funny, laid-back’ mom killed in hit-and-run crash leaves behind 7 kids, GA family says