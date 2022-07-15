Mom of 10-year-old Ohio girl who got abortion defends rapist

The mother of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who crossed state lines to get an abortion has defended her daughter’s 27-year-old confessed rapist — who was wrongly listed as a minor during the medical visit, according to reports.

The mom spoke to Telemundo while hiding behind the door of the Columbus apartment that was also listed as the home of rapist Gerson Fuentes, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala.

“She’s my daughter,” the mom, who refused to give a name, confirmed to Telemundo of the girl who would have been just nine when she was abused and impregnated.

“She’s fine. Everything that they’re saying against him is a lie,” she insisted of Fuentes, who confessed during police interviews to raping the youngster at least twice, according to court records and officials.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, confessed to raping the 10-year-old girl who crossed state lines to get an abortion, prosecutors and police said. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

The defensive mom, who hid her face when speaking to Telemundo in Spanish, insisted that she had not been the one to file charges against her young daughter’s abuser.

The shocking case came to light when the girl was taken across state lines to terminate the pregnancy in Indiana on June 30, with President Biden highlighting it as proof of the evils of anti-abortion legislation.

However, despite Fuentes being 27, the person listed as getting the girl pregnant was described as being a minor in the report her abortionist sent to authorities, according to Fox News Digital, which obtained a copy.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard listed the rapist as being aged approximately 17 in her official filing to the Indiana Department of Health, the outlet said.

It was not immediately clear if Fuentes was identified in the document. Fox only said it showed how Bernard reported performing a non-surgical abortion for a 6-weeks pregnant 10-year-old girl of Mexican ethnicity on June 30.

Bernard was the one who then highlighted the tragic case in an interview with The Indy Star on July 1.

The doctor’s attorney, Kathleen DeLaney, insisted that Bernard “took every appropriate and proper action in accordance with the law and both her medical and ethical training as a physician.”

“She followed all relevant policies, procedures and regulations in this case, just as she does every day to provide the best possible care for her patients,” she told Fox.

DeLaney also said they are “considering legal action against those who have smeared my client, including Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita,” who is investigating Bernard’s actions.

Fuentes was busted Tuesday, and is being held on $2 million bond after being charged with felony rape of a minor under 13 years old in the case. He is scheduled back in court next Friday.

Gerson Fuentes, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was held on $2 million bond afte4r first court hearing after being charged with felony rape of someone under 13. WCMH-TV

“My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

“I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street,” he said.