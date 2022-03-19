Mom, neighbors kick down man’s door after he took her young child, Oregon cops say

A neighbor is accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old boy and locking him in his apartment in Oregon, police said.

The child was playing outside his apartment complex when James Harman, 56, took him on Wednesday, March 16, the Tigard Police Department said.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

His mother had been watching her child from inside her apartment when she saw Harman snatch her kid, police said.

The woman and neighbors chased Harman to his home where he locked the door with the child inside, police said.

Neighbors and the child’s mom kicked down Harman’s door, police said, and rescued the boy.

Police said they found evidence that suggested Harman wanted to hurt the child.

Harman was charged with first-degree kidnapping.

“We are thankful that serious crimes against children are extremely rare in Tigard,” police said. “We are also grateful for the quick-actions and watchful eyes of the mother and neighbors involved in this situation.”

Tigard is about 10 miles southwest of Portland.

