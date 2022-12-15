Mom called 911 saying she was being chased. Her body is found 3 years later, cops say

Remains have been found of a mother who vanished in 2019 after making a concerning 911 call, according to Texas police.

Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton announced Tuesday, Dec. 13, that skeletal remains found in July have been identified as Lauren Thompson, who was last seen on Jan. 10, 2019.

It remains unclear how Thompson died.

She made an “anxious but coherent call to her mom” the afternoon she went missing, according to a missing person’s poster. Eight minutes later, she called 911, telling the dispatcher she was being followed.

Thompson, who was 32 when she went missing, was a mother of three, according to The Panola Watchman. The area where she went missing was “heavily flooded” and mostly unsearchable at the time of her disappearance, the Watchman reported.

Five months after she went missing, investigators had searched 2,000 acres by foot and 8,000 acres by air, but there was no sign of Thompson, according to KLTV. A work crew found her remains in July, KETK reported.

Greg Colvin, Thompson’s father, said there are still unanswered questions, including her cause of death.

“The difficult part is how we are going to approach the children to disclose this information to them,” Colvin told KSLA. “And for me, and I’m sure for (Thompson’s mother) Torie, too, looking into the eyes of a child is very emotional.”

Panola County is in eastern Texas along the state’s border with Louisiana.

