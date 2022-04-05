Mom attacked by pit bulls shocked by arm amputation

A South Carolina mom who had both her arms amputated after being savagely mauled by three pit bulls was so upset by her condition when she awoke from a coma that doctors decided to put her under sedation again, according to her sister.

Kyleen Waltman, 38, was critically injured when she was attacked by the dogs on a sidewalk in Honea Path northwest of Columbia on March 21.

A man who saw Waltman being mauled was eventually able to scare the animals off by firing his gun into the air.

Her sister Amy Wynne has said Waltman also lost part of her colon and may have to have a section of her esophagus removed.

In an update on GoFundMe, Wynne described the harrowing moment when her sister woke up from a coma.

“Kyleen has been fully woken up and the doctors told her about her arms but, it caused her a great deal of anxiety, so they sedated her,” she wrote.

“Her blood pressure is still very (SIC) and she is running a fever of 102+ her oxygen levels keep falling so she’s back on the ventilator. Mama says it’s like she’s giving up. Before ya’ll go assuming we as her family are not giving up,” Wynne wrote.

“The lord has brought her this far for a reason. Her story is not done. Now they have took off everything on the arms that now she can not have regular prosthetics. So here we are trying to figure out how to keep her from thinking negative thoughts about her life,” the sibling continued.

“I understand that for 38 years she’s had arms and now she doesn’t, how she’s thinking. She’s still fighting. Prayers are working and slowly she healing. We just have to wait and allow God and time to do their there,” she added.

The fundraiser raised over $170,000 as of Tuesday morning.

The dogs’ owner, Justin Minor, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, rabies control violation and dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained, The State reported.

He has been released on a $15,000 surety bond.

The owning of a dangerous animal charge carries a penalty of $5,000 or a sentence of three years behind bars.

“It could’ve been prevented,” Wynne said. “If the dogs were locked up or if the dogs were chained up, or if they were never there to begin with, this would’ve never happened.”

The dogs were seized by Abbeville County Animal Control in the wake of the attack.

It was unclear how the dogs ended up on the street. Signs that read “Beware of dog” can be seen on Minor’s property, according to local media.