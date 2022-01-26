Mom arrested for murder after 4-year-old son reported missing

A Georgia mom was slapped with a murder charge when cops searching for her missing 4-year-old son uncovered human remains, authorities said.

Keara Cotton is facing charges of concealing a death and cruelty to children. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Keara Cotton, 27, is also facing charges of concealing a death and cruelty to children although the human remains have not yet been identified as her missing son, Jayceon Mathis, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Jayceon was reported missing Jan. 20 by family members who said they hadn’t seen the child in months, the GBI said. The 4-year-old had lived with his mother in Vienna, about two hours south of Atlanta.

On Monday, police asked on social media for the public’s help in finding the missing child and said they hadn’t been able to find Cotton since the complaint was filed. Later that same day, Cotton was arrested and initially charged with two counts of cruelty to children, the GBI announced on Twitter.

Investigators obtained information that led to the discovery of the remains in Cordele, GBI said, although the agency didn’t say whether Cotton gave them that information. Cotton was then slapped with the additional charges.

The remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification, a news release stated.