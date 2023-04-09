Molly Shannon’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Features Surprise From Martin Short & ‘Superstar’ Pose – The Hamden Journal

Molly Shannon returned to her old stomping grounds on Saturday Night Live as the host of the week. The Other Two star sang, got some surprise cameos and did her signature Superstar pose.

“It’s so great to be back,” Shannon said at the top of her monologue.

Shannon started off by counting all the academic milestones her kids are going through as well as her own achievement of writing a memoir. She mentioned a life lesson her dad gave her telling her to always “keep my chin up and never give up on my showbiz dreams.”

Shannon then broke into song and soon after Molly Kearney interrupted her musical number saying, “I’m not really in the show much tonight so I’m interrupting your song to get more camera time.”

“So, can I stay out here?” Kearney asked before getting a rejection from Shannon and pushing her off camera.

Shannon continued singing and more SNL cast members aired their problems. The host would then turn to Lorne Michaels to ask him what his problem was and the producer said, “I don’t have any problems.”

Martin Short was standing next to Michaels and made a star revelation.

“I ran out of Ozempic,” Short said before he gobbled a cheeseburger.

Shannon invited the SNL cast to stand next to her to finish off her musical number and ended with her signature Superstar pose.