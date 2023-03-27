Molly Shannon & Ana De Armas Set As April Hosts – The Hamden Journal

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Molly Shannon is returning to Studio 8H next month in a run that will also see Blonde star Ana de Armas make her hosting debut.

Shannon, who was on the NBC comedy show between 1995 and 2001, will host on April 8. It marks the second time that she will host the show.

Shannon, who stars in feature film A Good Person and whose HBO Max comedy series The Other Two returns for its third season on May 4, will be joined by the Jonas Brothers.

The band are making their third appearance as musical guests, coming as their new album, The Album, featuring their single Waffle House, comes out May 12.

Oscar nominee de Armas will make her hosting debut on April 15. It comes as she is starring in Apple’s Ghosted, which premieres on April 21.

She will be joined by Karol G, who recently released album Mañana Será Bonito, as musical guest.

This comes as Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is hosting on April 1, marking another consecutive trio of shows in April. Brunson will be joined by musical guest Lil Yachty

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.