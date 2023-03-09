Molly Parker Signs With Gersh – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Gersh has signed in-demand Canadian actress Molly Parker for representation.

An Emmy and Independent Spirit Award nominee, Parker is perhaps best known for her turn as House Whip Jackie Sharp in Netflix’s political drama House of Cards — a pivotal series in the history of the streamer, which ran for six seasons. She also recently starred in Netflix’s Lost in Space and shared the screen with Billy Bob Thornton in the first season of the Prime Video legal drama Goliath, having prior that starred in HBO’s Emmy-winning Western series, Deadwood, and Errol Morris’ Netflix docudrama Wormwood opposite Peter Sarsgaard.

In her more than three-decade screen career, Parker has also been seen in a slew of notable features — most recently appearing in the Oscar-nominated Netflix drama Pieces of a Woman opposite Vanessa Kirby; Sony Pictures Classics’ much-admired Jockey opposite Clifton Collins Jr.; Roadside’s YA romantic drama Words on Bathroom Walls opposite Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell; and Deadwood: The Movie, in which she reprised her role as Alma Garret.

Other recent big-screen credits for Parker include Josephine Decker’s Madeline’s Madeline, Netflix’s adaptation of the Stephen King novella 1922, and Ewan McGregor’s directorial debut, American Pastoral. She additionally wrote and directed the short film Bird, which world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017.

Parker will next be seen in the CBC limited series Essex County, premiering March 19. She portrays Mrs. Darling in the David Lowery-directed Peter Pan & Wendy, which debuts on Disney+ on April 28, and will also be seen starring opposite Halle Berry in the sci-fi adventure pic The Mothership helmed by Oscar-nominated Bridge of Spies scribe Matt Charman, which is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Parker continues to be represented by Circle of Confusion, Canada’s Red Management and Block-Korenbrot Public Relations.